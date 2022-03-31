Local Ernie Boch Jr. says he’s giving away 7,000 gallons of gas for ‘April Fuels Day’ Boch insists this is not an April Fool's joke. Gas pumps at a Shell gas station in Washington, DC, on March 9, 2022. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

With gas prices sky high right now, a free tank of gas sounds pretty great.

If you get to Irving Oil at Rojo’s Car Wash on Route 1 in Norwood early enough on Friday, that will be your reward.

Businessman Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Twitter Thursday that he’ll be giving out up to 7,000 gallons of gas at the station Friday starting at 7 a.m.

Boch said the offer is first come, first serve, and will be doled out one vehicle at a time. Drivers will be able to choose whatever type of gas they want that’s available.

“Gas prices are crazy and it’s the right thing to do. I’m in the automotive industry. It’s a cool thing to do,” Boch told WCVB.

Tomorrow April 1st … 7am … at Rojo’s Car Wash on Rt 1 in Norwood Ma … Free gas , No joke up to 7000 gallons will be given … first come first served … one vehicle at a time … available octane of your choice … details to follow … see you tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ytKX94Tkkj — Ernie Boch Jr. (@ErnieBochJr) March 31, 2022

Right now, the average gas price for Norfolk County is $4.283, according to AAA. At that price, if Boch were actually to pay for 7,000 gallons of regular fuel, he’d spend nearly $30,000.

And in case you were wondering, Boch insisted to WCVB that this is NOT an April Fool’s joke. In fact, according to the news channel, police are making preparations.

“There is potential for backup on Route 1, but its going to be managed by the traffic lights,” Norwood Police Chief Bill Brooks told WCVB. “There’s going to be hundreds of cars. We’re going to make sure they get moved through.”

The gas station is near the intersection of Route 1 and University Ave. in Norwood.

“We’re hoping people don’t get here too early and we’re gonna go until the fuel runs out,” Rojo Wash owner John Shalbey told WCVB.