Local MBTA to use seismographs to check for Green Line damage after garage collapse The Green Line remains closed between North Station and Government Center after the collapse last Saturday. A Green Line train in North Station. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

After the partial collapse of the Government Center parking garage, the MBTA is hoping to use seismographs to help reopen the Green Line in the area.

The T is going to use the machines to monitor movement underground, with the hope of being able to determine if it’s safe for Green Line trains to pass through, according to WCVB.

Part of the garage collapsed last Saturday, killing construction worker Peter Monsini, 51, and injuring another. Orange Line service was also suspended, but was restarted on Tuesday. The Green Line is currently not running between North Station and Government Center, and passengers are being asked to use the Orange Line instead.

Seismographs are typically used to detect ground movement, like for earthquakes or volcanic eruptions.

The T has also used drones to explore the tunnels and check for damage after the collapse.

Demolition of the Government Center garage has been ongoing. Once complete, the space will be redeveloped and will include a 12-story life science building.