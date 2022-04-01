Local Haverhill High School enacts ‘hold-in-place protocol’ after cafeteria brawl One of the students was arrested by city police.

Students at Haverhill High School stood on tables and yelled as two teens were involved in a fight — allegedly with “a weapon involved” — at Haverhill High School cafeteria Thursday, according to city police and local officials.

The fight happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and one of the two students involved was arrested, police said.

Video of the brawl reportedly showed students standing on tables and yelling while the fight happened in the center of the cafeteria, according to WHDH.

For the rest of the day, the school operated under a “hold-in-place protocol,” and students were able to go to their regular classes, with limited hall passes, a statement from Principal Jason Meland said.

“I’d like to say we didn’t know it was going to happen, but the teachers in the building have been predicting and predicting and I know today there was a weapon involved and fortunately no one was injured,” Tim Briggs, president of Haverhill Education Association, told WHDH.

This is far from the first time the high school has dealt with fights. Back in November, seven students were facing related criminal charges, and a school committee member described one incident as being like a prison brawl.

At that point, there had been 15 fights involving 44 students. At a meeting, Meland said the motive had to do with social media taunting.

“This did not look like a typical high school cafeteria fight, it looked like something that would happen in a detention setting or in a prison,” Maura Ryan-Ciardiello of the city school committee said at the time.