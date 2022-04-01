Local School, police investigating ‘disturbing’ physical altercation inside restroom at Wilmington High School “I am truly appalled by the actions of these students which are unacceptable and do not represent the core values of this educational community.” A view of Wilmington High from a gazebo on the town common.





Wilmington Public Schools and police investigators are looking into a ”disturbing” physical altercation that bystanders recorded Tuesday in a Wilmington High School boys’ restroom, according to schools Superintendent Glenn Brand.

Brand confirmed the investigation in a letter sent Wednesday to the school community. He wrote that with “tremendous disappointment,” he was alerting the community of “a serious and disturbing physical altercation that occurred in one of the boys’ bathrooms yesterday. Not only is the incident itself concerning, but also that some of our students recorded the altercation and posted this online.”

Brand said work is underway to identify those responsible and consequences will be significant. “All students who are found culpable will be held fully accountable and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken as well as the removal of appropriate privileges that are afforded to those students,” Brand wrote. “Additionally, the Wilmington Police Department has been notified and an investigation is underway.”

Advertisement:

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.