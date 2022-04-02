Local Police arrest Lynn man on ‘numerous assault charges’ after Blue Line attacks According to police, he allegedly started an argument with an elderly woman then assaulted two male passengers.

MBTA Transit Police arrested a Lynn man who is accused of attacking two passengers on board a Blue Line train, according to a statement released Saturday.

Omar Singhateh, 29, of Lynn, was arrested on “numerous assault charges,” officials said.

Police were called to the MBTA’s Aquarium Station for a disturbance at 10:41 a.m. on Thursday, according to the statement.

Police said they were told that Singhateh started an argument with an elderly female on board the train because she looked at him “strangely.”

Singhateh became increasingly aggressive with the elderly woman, according to the statement, and two passengers tried to intervene to calm Singhateh down.

Police said Singhateh attacked the two passengers — punching and kicking a 60-year-old male and then punching a 31-year-old who tried to stop the assault.

Both victims pointed Singhateh out to police on the platform and officers placed him into custody, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.