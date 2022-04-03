Local 4-alarm Lynn fire continues to smolder one day later; injured firefighter ‘OK’ The fire displaced seven adults and four children and sent one firefighter to Salem Hospital. Crews battled a 4-alarm blaze at 30 Broadway in Lynn. The fire destroyed the multi-family home and displaced 11 people, including four children.





A massive four-alarm blaze that tore through a three-family home in Lynn Saturday afternoon continued to smolder overnight into Sunday morning, occasionally flaring up as firefighters struggled to put water on burning embers buried under a pile of rubble, fire officials said.

The fire, which broke out around 11:30 a.m. at 30 Broadway, displaced seven adults and four children and sent one firefighter to Salem Hospital as a precaution after he started showing exhaustion-like symptoms, the Globe reported.

The firefighter was later released from the hospital and is “doing better,” Lynn Fire Captain Joseph Zukas said Sunday morning.

