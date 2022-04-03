Local Mass. is offering bonuses and increased wages to lifeguards at beaches and pools this summer Employees will get $500 for staying at the job all summer. A sliver of sand at state-run Tenean Beach in Dorchester. David Lyon

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is making lifeguarding at state-run beaches or pools this summer a difficult prospect to refuse.

The DCR is offering $500 as a “retention bonus” to those who work at the department until the end of the season. They also offered a $500 early-bird bonus, however eligibility to receive it ended on March 27, according to a statement from the department.

The department increased the hourly wage range for lifeguards this summer to $21 to $26 an hour, up from last year’s $20 to $21.

“The state parks system’s beaches and pool are popular places for people of all abilities to visit and enjoy the summer with friends and family,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides. “Lifeguards keep our beaches safe, and working in this essential role can be a rewarding career with good compensation so I encourage anyone interested to apply to join our team.”

Advertisement:

The facilities that are currently looking for staff are federally-managed inland and coastal beaches and deep-water swimming pools, according to the statement. Locations in Central and Eastern Massachusetts are especially looking for new hires.

In order to apply candidates must be at least 16 years old, must complete lifeguard training, and must be certified in first aid and CPR.

If a candidate is not CPR or first aid certified the DCR will offer free training classes and certification given that the candidate will work at one of their pools or beaches this summer.

Interested candidates can apply through the MassCareers portal.