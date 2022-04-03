Massive blaze consumes Lynn 3-family home, sends firefighter to hospital
The blaze broke out at 30 Broadway around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and quickly spread through the two-and-a-half-story wood-frame building.
Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon that engulfed a three-family home and sent one firefighter to the hospital, Fire Chief Stephen Archer said.
The blaze broke out at 30 Broadway around 11:30 a.m. and quickly spread through the two-and-a-half-story wood-frame building, Archer said.
All occupants had left the home safely by the time fire crews arrived at the scene.
Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.