Local Massive blaze consumes Lynn 3-family home, sends firefighter to hospital





Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon that engulfed a three-family home and sent one firefighter to the hospital, Fire Chief Stephen Archer said.

The blaze broke out at 30 Broadway around 11:30 a.m. and quickly spread through the two-and-a-half-story wood-frame building, Archer said.

All occupants had left the home safely by the time fire crews arrived at the scene.

