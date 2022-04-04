Man storms burning building in Dorchester to rescue residents

Newsletter Signup
A passerby became a first responder Monday when he stormed a burning building in Dorchester to help rescue residents, NBC 10 Boston reported.
The Boston Fire Department said they responded to the fire around 10:15 a.m. and found heavy fire on all three floors of a triple decker at 28 Fifield St.
Tyleek Solomon told NBC 10 Boston that he saw the fire and ran into the building to rescue residents before anyone had called 911.
“I saw the smoke and ran inside, kicked the front door open, grabbed two people from the top,” he told NBC10 Boston. “It blew up on the back porch while I was inside trying to grab them out. All the smoke just started pouring out of the building.”
Though Solomon successfully rescued many residents, he told NBC 10 Boston he got sick from the smoke.
The fire reached three alarms before it was knocked down around 11 a.m., doing an estimated $450,000 to $500,000 in damage, the fire department said.
District Fire Chief Jonathan Rodriguez said two firefighters suffered minor burns and were taken to a local hospital.
The fire chief said 17 people were displaced by the fire, including three children. He said they are being helped by the American Red Cross.
