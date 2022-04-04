Local 3 injured after car crashes into Lawrence restaurant The incident happened just after midnight on Monday.

Three people were taken to the hospital after a car reportedly crashed into the front of a restaurant in Lawrence early Monday.

The incident happened just after midnight at Terra Luna Cafe near Essex Street and Pemberton Way, according to WHDH, citing Lawrence police.

Those who were injured were inside the eatery at the time, the news station said. As of Monday morning, no criminal charges had been filed against the driver. The investigation is ongoing.