Local Leominster honors local Marine killed in NATO training exercise “Ross is fondly remembered for his infectious smile, that lit up every room he walked into.” Sue Giordano (left) and Andrea Tourigny of the Mass Chapter of Blue Star Mothers, during a candlelight vigil for Captain Ross Reynolds. Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe

Several hundred residents gathered at a candlelight vigil in Leominster on Sunday to honor Marine Captain Ross Reynolds, who was killed in an aircraft crash during a March NATO training exercise in Norway, the Boston Globe reports.

His wife, Lana Reynolds, thanked the crowd for coming together to honor her husband.

“He cherished his hometown and now I cherish it, too,” she said, according to the Globe.

The couple got married in February, right before Ross deployed. Their formal wedding was set for next fall in North Carolina.

“We basically got married in a hallway,” Lana Reynolds said. “It’s the best memory of my life.”

Rep. Jim McGovern presented David Swift, a relative of Reynolds, with the flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol on the day he died, as well as a copy of the Congressional record, which had statements made in his honor, according to Globe.

The Leominster native died at 27 years old.

“This is a good kid,” Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said during the gathering. “Not a kid who put things upon himself, who did things and said, ‘Look at me.’ … It wasn’t about him. It was about the team and about the mission.”

Reynolds was on a flight to Bodo, Norway, where he and the other three members of the crew were set to land just before 6 p.m. on March 18, according to the Globe. The flight never arrived and the remains of the four Marines were later recovered from the crash site south of Bodo.

This bald eagle was seen flying around Leominster Saturday as hundreds of residents lined the streets to welcome home fallen Marine Captain Ross Reynolds (📸: Lori Collier) 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JvMzIb6zfr — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) April 3, 2022

The 27-year-old joined the Marines in 2017 and was decorated with National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, according to the Globe. Most recently, he was an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261.

Reynolds was an Eagle Scout when he was younger and graduated from Leominster High School and Worcester State University.

“Ross is fondly remembered for his infectious smile, that lit up every room he walked into,” reads his obituary. “He was always ready to serve when called upon without hesitation. He truly achieved all of his dreams and aspirations which is part of his incredible legacy.”

Funeral services for Reynolds will be held Tuesday at St. Cecilia’s Church in Leominster.

Hundreds attended a candlelight vigil for Reynolds, 27, the Massachusetts Marine who was one of four marines killed last month in Norway during a NATO training exercise. – Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe

Local veterans lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance during the candlelight vigil for Reynolds. – Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe

Attendees bow their heads during the vigil. – Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe

Todd Deacon, a Leominster City Councilor and Marine combat veteran, center, during the vigil for Reynolds. – Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe