Local U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins says she’s working to ensure correctional facilities have meds for treating opioid use disorder "​Medications are a vitally important weapon in battling the opioid crisis." US Attorney Rachael Rollins. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced last week that her office conducted a review to ensure that state and county correctional facilities in Massachusetts are maintaining all the medications used for treatment of opioid use disorder for individuals who were taking the medicines prior to being taken into custody.

Since opioid use disorder is considered a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act, jails and prisons are required by law to make certain the continued access to treatment.

The U.S. attorney’s office said the review is part of an ongoing effort to eliminate discriminatory barriers for treatment of substance use.

“Medications are a vitally important weapon in battling the opioid crisis, and our carceral facilities are on the front lines in that raging battle,” Rollins said in a statement on Friday.

Sheriff’s offices in Worcester, Plymouth, and Dukes counties are implementing plans to provide the three required medications before the end of 2022, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Until the treatments are available, those jails will either transfer inmates to facilities that provide the medications or “will otherwise facilitate maintaining the needed medications.”

The remaining carceral facilities in the state are already providing access to the three forms of medication for substance use disorder.

“We commend the Sheriffs and the Massachusetts Department of Correction for working collaboratively with us,” Rollins said. “They collectively understood and welcomed the importance of this massive shift in thinking for corrections.

“I also want to specifically acknowledge the counties of Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex and Norfolk, for their early adoption of this crucial effort in our attempt to reduce opioid-related deaths,” she said. “Their work, combined with our review and settlement distinguishes Massachusetts as one of the few states in the country in which every correctional facility at the state, local and federal level, is, or will soon be, maintaining all forms of MOUD for inmates. This work saves lives.”