Local Medford police officer jumps into river to save teen The teen was in a "semi-conscious state" when multiple officers pulled him out of the river.

A Medford police officer jumped into the Mystic River to save a teenager Monday.

Police and fire personnel responded to a report Monday of someone in the water at around 9:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Medford Police. When officers arrived to find a person floating in the river one officer jumped in to pull them out.

The unidentified teenager was pulled onto the riverbank by multiple officers and was breathing, but in a “semi-conscious state.”

Medford Police Officer rescues teen from water



On 4/4/22, MPD responded to the Mystic River in the area of Ship Ave. An officer jumped into the river after observing a person floating in the water and pulled him to safety.



— Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) April 5, 2022

The person rescued was a man in his late teens, according to the tweet. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was identified and his family was notified.

Police said they will not be disclosing the teen’s identity.