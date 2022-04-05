Local NH residents are being asked to document and share their rabbit sightings NH Rabbit Reports is a "citizen science project" looking to document the location and potential "abundance" of rabbit species in New Hampshire. Being able to identify the kind of species of rabbit isn't required, according to the statement. However, being able to snap a picture of the quick-footed fellows greatly improves the value of the sighting information. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

New Hampshire Fish and Game is asking the public to share the date, time, location, and hopefully a photo, of their rabbit sightings this spring.

University of New Hampshire’s Cooperative Extension and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, with support from the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire created this “citizen science project.”

The goal is to receive data from the public about the density and location of the furry faces of Easter, according to a statement about the program.

“Every submission contributes valuable information to the growing database of Granite State rabbit populations, and is a great example of how citizen science contributions can add up to something really big,” said Haley Andreozzi, wildlife outreach manager for UNH Cooperative Extension and a NH Rabbit Reports team member.

Being able to identify the kind of species of rabbit isn’t required, according to the statement. However, being able to snap a picture of the quick-footed fellows greatly improves the value of the sighting information.

The species of rabbit common in New Hampshire include the eastern cottontail and the New England cottontail. The New England cottontail is state endangered and NH Fish and Game scientists are hoping the NH Rabbit Report data will help the conservation efforts.

“Every report helps,” said Heidi Holman, a wildlife biologist who coordinates Fish and Game’s New England cottontail restoration effort.

Anyone who wishes to submit a rabbit report can at nhrabbitreports.org.