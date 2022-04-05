Local Pedestrian struck by truck after reportedly running out of gas along I-495 in Andover The man, from West Greenwich, Rhode Island, is thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

A pedestrian suffered what are thought to be life-threatening injuries after his vehicle reportedly ran out of gas and he was struck by another vehicle along I-495 early Tuesday.

State police were called to I-495 northbound at Exit 99 in Andover for a report of a pedestrian struck around 1:23 a.m. There, they found the victim in the left lane of the Route 28 ramp, according to authorities.

The victim, from West Greenwich, Rhode Island, told police he had run out of gas; his vehicle was found in the breakdown lane just south of the crash, state police said.

The driver of the pickup truck who allegedly struck the victim stayed on scene and was cooperative with authorities, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation.