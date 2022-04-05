Local Police: Driver arrested after leading officers on chase near Encore casino, striking several cruisers The man allegedly attempted to fight state troopers after getting out of his vehicle. The Encore Boston Harbor casino. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

A man was arrested Tuesday morning near the Encore casino after leading state police in a chase stretching from Revere to Chelsea to Everett, during which he allegedly struck several law enforcement cruisers.

Police said the pursuit ended near the casino when the driver got out of the vehicle he was driving and then attempted to fight troopers.

A trooper used a taser against the man, who was then taken into custody and transported to Mass. General Hospital for evaluation, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding why the man fled from a state police lieutenant in Revere were not immediately available.

