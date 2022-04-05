Police: Driver arrested after leading officers on chase near Encore casino, striking several cruisers

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A man was arrested Tuesday morning near the Encore casino after leading state police in a chase stretching from Revere to Chelsea to Everett, during which he allegedly struck several law enforcement cruisers.
Police said the pursuit ended near the casino when the driver got out of the vehicle he was driving and then attempted to fight troopers.
A trooper used a taser against the man, who was then taken into custody and transported to Mass. General Hospital for evaluation, according to police.
The circumstances surrounding why the man fled from a state police lieutenant in Revere were not immediately available.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.