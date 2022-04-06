Local Driver charged in alleged drunk driving crash that critically injured pedestrian in downtown Boston Authorities said the pedestrian was struck as he was crossing Kneeland Street in the predawn hours Monday morning.

A 36-year-old driver is facing multiple charges in connection with a crash during the predawn hours Monday morning in downtown Boston that left a pedestrian critically injured.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s office said Abana Cabrera was arraigned Monday on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, operating under the influence of alcohol as a second offense, and failure to stop or yield.

The DA’s office said Cabrera was driving under the influence in the area of 75 Kneeland Street around 12:52 a.m. on Monday when she struck a man crossing the street.

The pedestrian was critically injured in the crash and transported to nearby Tufts Medical Center where he continues to be treated, the DA’s office said Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Cabrera allegedly made statements to Boston police detectives after the crash that she had been drinking since 4 p.m. the day before and that officers smelled alcohol from her during their conversation.

The 36-year-old was ordered held on bail set at $7,500. If she posts it, she will be required to submit to GPS monitoring, refrain from driving or consuming alcohol, and to surrender any passports, according to the DA’s office.

“Anyone who gets behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs has the potential to injure or kill themselves or any other member of our community,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Cabrera was previously convicted of driving under the influence in Nevada in 2016.

The case will return to court on May 6.