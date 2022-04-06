Local Expert says solving homelessness means moving away from shelters Homelessness expert Sam Tsemberis says a "housing first" model is the solution to homelessness. A City of Boston worker walks through a homeless encampment, to confirm there is no one in any tents, while clearing the street, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Boston. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's made good on a self-imposed deadline to move people living in a homeless camp off the streets and into housing. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

According to policy expert Sam Tsemberis, we’ve already found a solution for homelessness.

At a legislative briefing hosted by the Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance (MHSA) Tuesday, State House News Service (SHNS) reported, he told lawmakers that ending homelessness simply requires the “political will” to shift away from the current shelter-based system that Massachusetts and most states have.

Tsemberis is known for helping invent a “housing first” model that uses subsidies to get people into homes and access social services, SHNS reported.

He is the head of the Pathways Housing First Institute, an organization that helps municipalities adopt a housing first model to alleviate homelessness.

Tsemberis told lawmakers that today’s homeless shelters and the way they work with social services is often ineffective, especially with homeless people who are struggling with a substance use disorder, SHNS reported.

“People have to get clean and sober, they have to prove they’re participating in treatment, somehow complying with the rules. It’s a compliance model as a way to earn housing or be worthy of housing,” he said.

SHNS reported that Tsemberis cited the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s VA Supportive Housing, or HUD-VASH, program, as a model for housing first programs. The program combines housing vouchers with VA services for veterans in need.

Tsemberis told legislators the program has solved homelessness among veterans in 83 U.S. cities.

SHNS reported that Tsemberis also lauded the city of Milwaukee for adopting a housing first response which included a multi-year plan with benchmarks.

Boston has about 1,400 chronically homeless residents, according to Tsemberis, SHNS reported. In contrast, after instating their housing first program, Milwaukee now has only 17.

SHNS reported that the Massachusetts Legislature recently passed measures meant to reduce zoning barriers to housing production, especially in areas with MBTA service.

Still, SHNS reported, leaders in the Legislature have not said housing or homelessness is a priority during the current legislative session.

The MHSA pressed legislators Tuesday to support a bill filed by Leominster Rep. Natalie Higgins that is meant to replace the shelter system in Massachusetts over a five-year period with a new emergency housing program that focuses on getting people into subsidized housing while accessing social services, SHNS reported.

According to SHNS, the Housing Committee favorably reported the bill in March, and it is now being reviewed by the Health Care Financing Committee.