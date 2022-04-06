Local Check out new free guided hikes at the Middlesex Fells The walks are led by volunteers and can vary in length from an hour to an hour and a half. People walk through Middlesex Fells Reservation. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

With temperatures beginning to rise, what better place to get out into nature than a hike through the woods?

An expanded set of free guided hikes through the Middlesex Fells are being offered this spring, giving outdoor enthusiasts and novices alike a chance to explore the wooded area a short drive north of Boston.

Friends of the Fells is working with the Department of Conservation and Recreation to create these outdoor offerings, according to a statement.

“We’ve recently expanded our hike offerings to provide more opportunities for people to enjoy the Fells in a safe and sustainable way. Now is a great time to visit the Fells and experience the wonderful changes spring brings to the woods,” said Friends of the Fells Executive Director, Chris Redfern.

The guided hikes vary in length from around an hour to an hour and a half. Social hikes and educational hikes are also offered.

Educational hikes teach participants about such topics as the history of the Fells, geology, plants, and wildlife, according to the statement. Social hikes are catered towards groups such as families, women, or members of the LGBTQ+ community.

To sign up for a hike members of the public can go to fells.org and click on

“Explore With Us.” Anyone who wishes to volunteer for the organization can also find out more information by emailing the Friends of the Fells community engagement and operations manager at [email protected]