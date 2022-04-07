Boston firefighters rescue window washers from 42nd floor

Newsletter Signup
Boston firefighters rescued two window washers stuck on a platform outside the 42nd floor of a Boston skyscraper Thursday afternoon, according to officials.
The Boston Fire Department tweeted about responding to a “tech rescue,” at 100 Sudbury St., near Government Center, at 12:49 p.m.
Officials said that rescue crews popped out a window on the 42nd floor and brought both workers inside. According to a tweet, both workers were unharmed.
“That seemed to be the safest way to get them in,” Deputy Chief Brian Tully told The Boston Globe. “We didn’t want to smash a window because now you’re dealing with fallen glass.”
News helicopters flew by the scene during the rescue. At one point, one of the workers flashed the “peace sign” and thumbs up, then started filming on his phone.
No further information was immediately available.
