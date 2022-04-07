Local 1 man dead, another in custody after shooting outside Medford courthouse Chenghai Xue, 44, has been charged with the murder of his nephew, a 23-year-old Revere man, officials said.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside the Cambridge District Courthouse on Mystic Valley Parkway in Medford, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley.

According to officials, the shooting took place Thursday just before 5 p.m.

Chenghai Xue, 44, has been charged with the murder of his nephew, a 23-year-old Revere man, officials said.

According to investigators, Xue and the victim had been at the courthouse for a hearing. Police said Xue sought the extension of a restraining order against his nephew.

Following the hearing in the courthouse parking lot, police said Xue allegedly got into his vehicle and drove at the victim, hitting him as well as other vehicles in the parking lot.

After striking the victim, officials said Xue exited his car and allegedly shot the victim multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

“There was a restraining order he was not successful in,” Xue’s attorney, William Barabino, told WBZ-TV. “He didn’t express his disappointment. In fact, he said he was fine. Obviously, he wasn’t.”