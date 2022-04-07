Local Man and woman shot in Lynn early Thursday morning The victims, ages 21 and 25, are expected to survive.

Two people were reportedly shot in Lynn early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m., on Cedar Street and a woman, 21, and a man, 25, were injured, according to Boston 25. Their injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.

No arrests were made, and the incident remains under investigation, the news station reported.