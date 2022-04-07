Man and woman shot in Lynn early Thursday morning

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Two people were reportedly shot in Lynn early Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 4 a.m., on Cedar Street and a woman, 21, and a man, 25, were injured, according to Boston 25. Their injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.
No arrests were made, and the incident remains under investigation, the news station reported.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.