Local Shuttles to replace trains on Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail through mid-June The MBTA is encouraging riders to ride the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line, the Blue or Orange subway lines, or to work from home. Shuttle bus diversions along the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line begin next week. Lane Turner / Boston Globe

Riders can expect shuttle bus diversions along the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line beginning next week and running through June 12, the MBTA reported.

These diversions are due to ongoing work including the replacement of the Commercial Street Bridge in Lynn; the installation of Automatic Train Control signal upgrades as part of the Positive Train Control project along the entire line; signal upgrades at North Station; the reopening of the Gloucester Drawbridge with a return to train service on May 23; and additional track, rail, culvert and improvement projects taking advantage of the available track outages.

These infrastructure investments aim to “modernize the commuter rail network and improve safety, reliability and resiliency for passengers,” according to the MBTA.

Advertisement:

Shuttle buses will replace trains on the Rockport branch on the following dates:

April 11-22: Shuttle buses will operate from Rockport to Salem stations. Trains will operate from Salem to North Station.

April 23-May 8: Shuttle buses will operate from Rockport to Gloucester stations. Trains will operate from Gloucester to North Station.

May 9-22: Shuttle buses will operate from Rockport to Orient Heights stations with a free transfer from shuttles to the Blue Line at Orient Heights. Chelsea station customers can use the Silver Line 3.

May 23-June 5: Trains will operate from Rockport to Beverly stations. Shuttle buses will operate from Beverly to Orient Heights stations with a free transfer from shuttles to the Blue Line at Orient Heights. Chelsea Station customers can use the Silver Line 3.

June 6 and onward: Normal weekday train service resumes.

June 11-12: Trains will operate from Rockport to Salem stations. Shuttle buses will operate from Salem to Orient Heights with a free transfer from shuttles to the Blue Line at Orient Heights.

Shuttle buses will replace trains on the Newburyport branch on the following dates:

April 11-May 8: Shuttle buses will operate from Newburyport to Salem stations. Trains will operate from Salem to North stations.

May 9-June 5: Trains will operate from Newburyport to Beverly stations. Shuttle buses will operate from Beverly to Orient Heights stations with a free transfer from bus shuttles to the Blue Line at Orient Heights. Chelsea Station customers can use the Silver Line 3.

June 6 and onward: Normal weekday train service resumes.

June 11-12: Trains will operate from Newburyport to Salem stations. Shuttle buses will operate from Salem to Orient Heights stations with a free transfer from bus shuttles to the Blue Line at Orient Heights.

Riders should check schedules ahead of time at mbta.com.

Riders of the Newburyport/Rockport Line who typically purchase monthly passes should purchase no higher than a Zone 3 pass for May and no higher than an Interzone 5 pass for June.

To avoid this planned construction, riders are encouraged to consider riding the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line or the Blue or Orange subway lines, or work from home, if possible, the MBTA said.

Dates are subject to change and additional periods may be added as needed for construction, the MBTA reported.