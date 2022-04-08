Local BFIT admits entire graduating class of Dearborn STEM Academy The program clears a path to career-ready learning for graduates of the Roxbury school, and a family member of each. Dearborn STEM Academy Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Students at Dearborn STEM Academy in Roxbury got some good news today.

The entire 2022 graduating class has been admitted to the Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology (BFIT), a private, nonprofit college specializing in technical and trade careers, according to a statement.

While tuition will not be waived, and students will be required to complete their high school degree and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA, this initiative aims to provide a supported, direct path to college for students, according to school officials.

“While many high school students have the ability and desire to learn career-readying technical skills, sometimes the combination of structural barriers and a confidence gap can discourage eligible students from pursuing educational opportunities beyond high school,” said Dr. Aisha Francis, president and CEO of BFIT.

Students can also nominate a family member over the age of 19 to be admitted to BFIT.

“Extending this offer to a member of their family will lead to career opportunities and economic stability at a two-generational level,” Francis said.

Darlene Marcano, principal of Dearborn STEM Academy, said the school prepares students for the 21st-century workforce through rigorous academics and career readiness.

“We are confident that our 2022 graduates who choose to attend BFIT will thrive, grow, and continue on their path to opportunity at BFIT,” Marcano said.

This class will be the inaugural cohort of graduates who will be admitted annually to BFIT, known as Dearborn STEM Academy Scholars, according to school officials.

Several local dignitaries were scheduled to be on hand for the announcement Friday morning, including Mayor Michelle Wu, state Rep. Nika Elugardo, state Rep. Liz Miranda, state Rep. Chynah Tyler, and the Rev. Dr. Gregory G. Groover Sr. from the Charles Street AME Church.

About Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology

Founded in 1908 in Boston, Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology is committed to student success and career readiness in technology fields. Top programs include HVAC&R, wind energy technology, automotive, and electrical engineering. For more information, visit bfit.edu.

Dearborn STEM Academy

Dearborn STEM Academy provides students with access to STEM education aligned to industry skills and standards, matched with early college and internship experiences that will help students transfer learned classroom skills into college and career experiences.