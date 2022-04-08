Local Gov. Baker is a fan of Table Talk pies. Here’s his favorite flavor. During an appearance on Boston Public Radio, Baker said he's liked them since he was a kid. A cherry Table Talk pie. Globe Staff

Worcester’s own Table Talk pies are one of the most beloved baked goods in New England.

People who grew up in New England and beyond may remember asking their parents to buy them those delicate, mouth-watering “snack pies” in their little retro-style black and red boxes.

So when The Boston Globe’s Christopher Muther rated the many flavors of Table Talk pies, it stirred up lots of discussion and debate.

On Thursday, the conversation made its way all the way to the top of the Massachusetts government when Boston Public Radio‘s Margery Eagan asked Gov. Charlie Baker about the pies.

Eagan said an anonymous listener had read the Globe story and wanted to know what Baker’s favorite flavor of Table Talk pie was.

“You don’t eat those, I hope, do ya?” host Jim Braude said to the governor, which got a laugh out of Eagan.

“I like the little ones,” Baker said.

“Give us your favorite flavors,” Eagan said to Baker.

“The lemon one is absolutely top of the pile, the apple one is second,” Baker said.

“I told you, Jim,” Eagan said.

“Is this a high crime or something?” Baker said, laughing.

“I’ve always liked those,” Baker said. “I’ve liked them since I was a kid. And in some respects, when I eat them, I’m reminded of when I was 12.”

“Do you have a stash up in the Governor’s Office?” Eagan asked, jokingly.

“No, we do not have a stash in the Governor’s Office,” Baker said, laughing. “If I’m really looking for a supply, I just ask the lieutenant governor to pick some up on her way to work. She lives right down the street from them.”

So far, it’s two for two for the lemon flavor of Table Talk pies with both the Globe and Charlie Baker’s endorsement, but there’s gotta be some love out there for blueberry and apple, right?

What's your favorite Table Talk snack pie? What's the best Table Talk pie flavor? Gov. Charlie Baker recently said his favorite Table Talk pie flavor is lemon, followed by apple. What's yours? Apple Cherry Chocolate Eclair Lemon Peach Pecan Pineapple Pumpkin Sweet Potato Wild Blueberry