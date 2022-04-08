Local Juvenile girl in critical condition after 2 stabbed in Middleton A 54-year-old man was arrested Friday morning in connection with the incident.

A 54-year-old man was arrested Friday morning in Middleton in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured, one critically, according to authorities.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office said Middleton police responded around 6:11 a.m. to a 911 call reporting the stabbing on Stanley Road. At the scene, officers found a juvenile female suffering from life-threatening injuries and a 54-year-old woman with injuries that were not critical.

Both were transported to a Beverly hospital, where the juvenile remains in critical condition, according to the DA’s office.

The 54-year-old man will be arraigned in Salem District Court on Friday.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.