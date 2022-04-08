Local Team of astronomers say they have found most distant galaxy on record, 13.5 billion light years away "It’s ultimately a long game of analysis and exclusion of implausible scenarios.”





A group of astronomers including researchers from the Center for Astrophysics of Harvard and the Smithsonian has discovered what could be the most distant galaxy on record from our little corner of the cosmos called Earth, according to Harvard University.

The Ivy League school announced the tantalizing discovery in a statement posted Thursday to the Harvard Gazette, an official university publication. The statement said HD1’s roughly 13.5 billion light years away, per findings described Thursday in the Astrophysical Journal. And scientists, in an accompanying paper in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society Letters, have posited two theories about HD1, the statement said.

Advertisement:

Astronomers spot most distant galaxy yet at 13.5 billion light-years away https://t.co/sDJPEjZNnU pic.twitter.com/kzkKJT82x2 — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) April 8, 2022

One theory holds HD1 may be forming stars at an “astounding” rate and could host Population III stars, the universe’s very first stars that, until now, have never been observed, the statement said. The other theory suggests HD1 may contain a supermassive black hole about 100 million times the size of Earth’s sun, the statement said.

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.