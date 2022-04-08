Local Wrentham man indicted on murder charge in crash that killed Sharon man Nicholas Snyder was also indicted on charges of vehicular manslaughter – OUI and assault with a dangerous weapon. A firefighter walked past the Nissan Altima after the crash.





A 22-year-old Wrentham man was indicted this week on a charge of second-degree murder by a Norfolk County grand jury in connection with a November crash that killed a Sharon man, officials said Friday.

Nicholas Snyder was also indicted Tuesday on charges of vehicular manslaughter – OUI and assault with a dangerous weapon for the crash that killed 21-year-old Kevin Earley, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

“The murder indictment returned by the grand jury accurately reflects that the allegations here go beyond those in a straight motor vehicle homicide case,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in the statement.

