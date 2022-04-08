Local Wrong-way driver involved in multi-vehicle crash in Nashua Three southbound lanes were closed for about three hours.





NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Four people were hurt in a five-vehicle crash Friday caused by a wrong-way driver on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police said an 83-year-old woman from Merrimack was driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway late Friday morning when she collided head-on with a pickup truck. One of the vehicles then struck a Jeep, which went off the road and rolled over. Two other cars also were struck.

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, and three others also were taken to a hospital.

Three southbound lanes were closed for about three hours.