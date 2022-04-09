Local 12 state police ‘dishonorably discharged’ for failing to get COVID vaccine The troopers were previously put on administrative leave, but were fired on Friday afternoon after continuing to refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine. State Police Association of Massachusetts members pictured in this 2021 file photo. The current SPAM president blasted Governor Charlie Baker for his “clear and petty animosity” after it was announced Friday that at least 12 State Police troopers had been fired over refusal to abide by COVID-19 vaccination policies. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Eleven troopers and one sergeant from the Massachusetts State Police were fired on Friday for failing to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to The Boston Globe.

The troopers were reportedly “dishonorably discharged” and WBZ-TV reported that some troopers had worked with the state police for over 10 years.

According to WBZ, the troopers were previously put on administrative leave, but were fired on Friday afternoon after continuing to refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order in August to require all Executive Branch employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 17 or receive a medical or religious exemption. In the order, he said employees without exemption must get the vaccine or face “disciplinary action, up to and including termination.”

State Police Association of Massachusetts President Patrick McNamara called Baker “shameful” in a tweet following Friday afternoon’s firings.

“While he closes COVID testing sites, asked that the State House be reopen without a mandate, and has generally shown that we are in the endemic phase of COVID-19, he is still insisting on firing at least 12 Troopers from an already short staffed department,” the union wrote in a statement.

Baker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

State police spokesman David Procopio told the Globe that “the culmination of the internal hearing process, for failure to comply with the executive order requiring vaccination” caused the 12 firings.

In addition to the 12 fired troopers, other troopers resigned over the COVID-19 vaccine, according to WBZ.

“The Troopers deserve better. The Commonwealth deserves better,” the union wrote in a statement. “And, Charlie Baker should be ashamed.”