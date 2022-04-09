Local Green Line service resumes between North Station and Government Center The MBTA announced the reopening on Twitter just before 2 p.m. Saturday.





Green Line service resumed Saturday afternoon between North Station and Government Center, ending a two-week shutdown put in place after a partial building collapse at the Government Center Garage killed a construction worker and raised concerns about the safety of underground subway infrastructure.

The MBTA announced the reopening on Twitter just before 2 p.m. The T said it spent a week inspecting the area and conducting tests inside the tunnel before concluding it was safe to reopen that portion of the Green Line.

Haymarket Station, which is served by the Orange and Green Lines, will remain closed for now.

