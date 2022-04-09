Local One man killed, another injured, in shooting at Roslindale gas station One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Boston Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller said. The second victim, a man, was taken to the hospital.





One man was killed and another injured in a double shooting at a gas station in Roslindale Friday night that does not appear to be random, law enforcement officials said.

Boston police officers responded to 4137 Washington St. on the report of a person shot at 9:47 p.m., Boston Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller said at a press conference.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, he said, according to a recording of the press conference. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said. The second victim, a man, was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Advertisement:

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.