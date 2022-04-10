Local Carlisle police investigate reports of man approaching young girls Both incidents happened Thursday afternoon, on Church and Lowell streets, according to officials.

Carlisle police are seeking information about a driver who allegedly attempted to have a conversation with young girls twice this week, according to a statement from Chief John Fisher.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, Carlisle police were called to Church Street for a report of a suspicious male, according to the statement.

Police described the man as older, possibly with a beard, and approximately 5-foot-10.

The man was allegedly standing outside his red Honda when he approached a young girl, according to the statement.

Police said he allegedly asked the girl about a place to get coffee and asked that she put it into his GPS for him. The girl declined and the man allegedly drove off, according to the statement.

Later that day at approximately 5 p.m., police said a similar incident occurred at Fern’s Country Store on Lowell Street.

Another young female was approached by a man, according to the statement. Police said the man allegedly approached the girl and asked her for help with something in his vehicle. He drove away once she declined to help, according to officials.

In this instance, the girl described the man as tall, middle-aged, with slightly graying brown hair, and driving a red four-door vehicle, according to the statement.

Carlisle police believe the driver in both instances may be the same man.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 978-369-1155.