Local Conn. authorities probe wrong-way crash that killed 2, injured 2





HAMPTON, Conn. (AP) — Authorities were investigating a wrong-way crash that killed two people and injured two others in eastern Connecticut.

The accident occurred Saturday night on Route 6 in Hampton, about 20 miles east of Hartford.

According to police, a Subaru Legacy Outback driven by Jeffrey Wayne Goulart was traveling west in the eastbound lane when it hit a Ford Escape Titanium head-on at about 8:45 p.m. The car continued to travel westbound and hit a Hyundai Elantra.

The 28-year-old Goulart, from Amston, and 44-year-old passenger Jason Light of Putnam were killed. The driver of the Ford was treated for minor injuries, and the driver of the Hyundai was taken by helicopter to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

