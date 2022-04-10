Local Man killed in shooting involving police in Derry officials say Christopher Coppola was shot and killed “during the incident that unfolded” after police arrived at the scene, according to the statement.





A man was killed in a shooting that involved police on Saturday in Derry, New Hampshire, after he allegedly fired a shotgun at his neighbor, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

Derry police responded to 1 Driftwood Road at 2:17 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a man, identified as Christopher Coppola, 43, had allegedly fired at a resident of the home, Formella’s office said in a statement.

Coppola, a resident of 5 Driftwood Road, was shot and killed “during the incident that unfolded” after police arrived at the scene, according to the statement.

