Man killed inside MBTA Red Line tunnel in South Boston
The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday as a train departed the station, said Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman.
A man was killed early Sunday morning inside a Red Line tunnel at the MBTA Broadway station in South Boston, according to a spokesman.
The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. as a train departed the station, said Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman.
Further details were not immediately released. The man’s identity also was not released.
Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.