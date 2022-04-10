Local Man killed inside MBTA Red Line tunnel in South Boston The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday as a train departed the station, said Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman.





A man was killed early Sunday morning inside a Red Line tunnel at the MBTA Broadway station in South Boston, according to a spokesman.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. as a train departed the station, said Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman.

Further details were not immediately released. The man’s identity also was not released.

