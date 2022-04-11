Local 20-year-old man found dead in Lynn after report of gunshots near English High School The shooting is under investigation by authorities.





A 20-year-old man was found dead after police received a report of shots fired near English High School in Lynn early Sunday morning, officials said.

Lynn police responded to a report of gunshots near 50 Goodridge St., the address of the school, at 12:50 a.m., according to a brief statement from the Essex district attorney’s office. Officers then found the man’s body, according to the statement, which did not indicate the location of the body.

The shooting is under investigation by the Essex district attorney’s office, the Lynn Police Department, and the State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office. No further information was immediately available Sunday night.

This story originally appeared at BostonGlobe.com.