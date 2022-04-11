Local Kinder Easter candy recalled for potential salmonella contamination The candy is sold at Big Y stores in Massachusetts. Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Confections Assortment Basket. Ferrero U.S.A.

Ferrero U.S.A. is voluntarily recalling one of its Kinder Easter candy products sold in Big Y stores in Massachusetts because the candy may be contaminated with salmonella.

The product is the company’s Kinder® Mix Chocolate Treats basket. The company said the candy was made in a facility where salmonella was detected.

“While there are no reports of illness in the United States to date, Ferrero is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution due to reported cases of Salmonella in consumers that consumed products in Europe that were manufactured at the same facility,” the company wrote in its recall announcement.

No other Kinder products sold in the U.S. were recalled.

Those who bought the affected candy should not eat any, and may contact the Ferrero customer service line at 1-800-688-3552 or visit the company’s website for a refund.

“Ferrero deeply regrets this situation. We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care,” the company wrote.

Salmonella is a bacteria, found in food, that can cause illness. According to the CDC, most people with a salmonella infection have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps as symptoms.

The CDC said that symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection, and last four to seven days. However, some people do not develop symptoms for several weeks after infection, and others experience symptoms for several weeks.

Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk of serious illness due to a salmonella infection, the CDC said.