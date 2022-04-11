Local Love the tunes at your local Market Basket? The supermarket now has a playlist just for you. The 40-song playlist covers a wide variety of fan favorites and store staples.

What once just seemed to be a good April Fools joke for the popular Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain has become a reality. Well, sort of.

April 1 brought with it a post about an “MB Store Songs CD,” available to order by phone. Many fans of the store’s music tastes commented, saying they wished the prank was reality.

Though the store is not releasing a special CD, it did create a Spotify playlist called the “MB Store Songs CD” after the support from customers.

“This is no prank! We had so much fun seeing you all enjoy our April Fools’ Day CD that we’ve put the top suggested songs into our newest Spotify playlist!” reads Market Basket’s Facebook post announcing the playlist.

The playlist is 40 songs long and already has more than 500 likes.

Commenters seem to be enjoying the playlist as much as they enjoyed the idea of the CD — one commenter wrote that the music in Market Basket stores makes her smile.

“YOU always play the best music in your stores- I always smile walking around the aisles … it’s always fun!!!! LUV Africa by Toto- #1,” Suzanne Sullivan wrote.

Many other customers commented their favorite songs from their local Market Basket, ranging from “Africa” by Toto to the Backstreet Boys’s “I Want It That Way.”