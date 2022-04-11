Local Man taken into police custody after 7 hours barricaded in Jamaica Plain apartment Boston police in tactical gear could be seen outside 57 Horan Way. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff





A man was taken into custody after he allegedly spent seven hours barricaded inside his apartment in Jamaica Plain on Monday, Boston police said.

Police were called to 57 Horan Way inside the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments at 11:23 a.m. on a report that a man with a knife had barricaded himself inside, Boston police Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman, said.

The man, whose identity was not released, refused to exit the apartment, and hostage negotiators were called to the scene, Watson said. Residents in the building were also evacuated as part of the negotiation procedure.

Read the full story on BostonGlobe.com.

Advertisement: