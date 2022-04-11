Local Man who died after becoming stuck in Red Line train door identified The incident happened early Sunday morning at the Broadway station. Craig F. Walker/Globe staff

The man who was killed after he became stuck in a Red Line train door leaving the Broadway station early Sunday has been identified.

Robinson Lalin, 39, of Boston, became stuck in the door and was dragged a short distance by the train around 12:30 a.m. The train was inbound at the time.

The operator of the train has been removed from service while the investigation continues, according to The Boston Globe, citing an MBTA spokesperson.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play in the incident, the newspaper reported. The death is being investigated by transit police along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Several incidents prior to this latest one have called the MBTA’s safety into question over the last year. A Red Line car derailed at Broadway in September; no one was injured. Two days prior to that, an ascending escalator suddenly malfunctioned at Back Bay station, switching to descending and sending people tumbling to the ground; nine were hospitalized, according to the Globe.

Before these incidents, a Green Line train collided with the one in front of it at Pleasant Street station; 27 people were brought to the hospital, as reported by the newspaper.