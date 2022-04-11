Local State police rescue 61-year-old man from under Boston’s McArdle Bridge The bridge spans Chelsea Creek between East Boston and Chelsea.

State troopers rescued a man from the water under the Andrew McArdle Bridge in Boston Friday night, state police said.

Troopers from the State Police Marine Unit responded to a report of a man struggling in the water around 11 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, troopers used “life saving equipment” to pull the man onboard their boat, state police said in a statement Monday.

The bridge, also known as the Meridian Street bridge, sits over Chelsea Creek between East Boston and Chelsea.

When the man was brought to shore, Boston EMS personnel were waiting.

No other information was immediately available.