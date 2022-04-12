Local Fundraiser started to support family of 20-year-old Salem man killed near Lynn high school "He's never going to be forgotten."

The 20-year-old man who was shot and killed over the weekend near Lynn English High School has been identified by authorities.

Brain Gomez of Salem was pronounced dead from apparent gun shots early Sunday morning, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Lynn police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area behind the high school around 12:50 a.m. on April 10, and shortly after, they were notified by Salem Hospital that a young man, later identified as Gomez, had died from gunshot wounds, according to the DA’s office.

Gomez’s death prompted a gathering near where he was shot Sunday, with about a dozen of his friends lighting candles and leaving flowers in his memory, NBC10 Boston reports.

“He’s never going to be forgotten, like this is literally all for him,” Ges Mejia, a close friend of the 20-year-old, told the station.

Friends remembered Gomez as someone who would light up the room, according to NBC10 Boston.

“We found out just this morning so we’re all kind of speechless. Like it doesn’t feel real almost,” Nicole Morgan, another friend, told NBC10 Boston.

Gomez was an up and coming rapper, according to his friends. He was scheduled to travel to New York City this week to perform in front of artist and repertoire executives, the people responsible for scouting talent for labels to sign, according to a GoFundMe page organized to support his family with funeral arrangements.

“He was a really good kid, he loved like doing music, he loved his family, he loved all his friends,” Mejia told NBC10 Boston.

As of Tuesday morning, more than $9,500 had been donated to the fundraising page for Gomez’s family.

The investigation into Gomez’s death is continuing, according to authorities.

