Middletown man arrested for allegedly purchasing weapons for his father

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — A father and son were arrested Friday after police found nearly 80 firearms inside their Middleton apartment.

Police said they believe Xavier Speck, 24, was buying guns for his father, Jeremy Speck, 43, who was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2007 felony conviction in Texas.

Middletown Police charged Jeremy Speck with 51 counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, two counts of providing false information in attempting to purchase a firearm, and a count of possession of body armor by a person convicted of a crime of violence. Xavier Speck was charged with four counts of providing false information to purchase a firearm.

