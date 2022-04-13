Boston police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Roxbury

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured late Tuesday night in Roxbury.
Police said officers responded around 10:58 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation at 66 Walnut Park Road. While on their way to the address, officers received an update that a person was shot at that address.
Once they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or by assisting anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
