Report: Red Line death not the first time someone has gotten caught in a train door here

The death of Robinson Lalin, who was killed Sunday when his arm became stuck in a Red Line train door, has engendered an outpouring of horror and sympathy. But similar incidents have occurred here over the years, according to contemporaneous reports.
People have become caught in train doors, and were injured, at least a few times since the 1990s, according to a review by The Boston Globe, which obtained archives regarding the incidents.
Lalin, 39, of Boston, died Sunday after his arm became trapped in the train door and he was dragged at Broadway station around 12:30 a.m. Many details of Lalin’s death remain under investigation, including whether the train malfunctioned, or whether the operator was at fault.
Here’s a look at similar incidents found by the Globe:
In an email Tuesday about the latest fatality, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board said investigators anticipate finishing the on-the-ground portion of the investigation within the next few days. They are looking at equipment and conducting interviews and will create a preliminary report.
They have not determined a date when the report will be released, according to the spokesperson.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Lalin’s funeral expenses.
Read the Globe’s full report at BostonGlobe.com.
