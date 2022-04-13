Local Reward being offered for information on allegedly stolen Boston police uniforms Several items were taken from a supply store in Weymouth, authorities said. Uniforms allegedly stolen from a supply store in Weymouth. Weymouth police via Twitter

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest, or arrests, of those who allegedly stole Boston police uniforms from a supply store in Weymouth last month.

Among the items believed to have been stolen are what appears to be a leather jacket, a formal police suit jacket, and a vest, according to photos of similar items shared by Weymouth police.

The incident is thought to have happened between 3:30 p.m. on March 27 and 9:30 a.m. on March 28, according to authorities.

The reward is being provided by FBI Boston, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Weymouth police detectives at (781) 682-3533.