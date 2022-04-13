Local Cane with a sword hidden inside discovered in X-ray machine at Boston’s Logan airport The owner of the cane is reportedly in his 70s. A man unknowingly tried to board a plane at Logan Airport with a cane that had a sword inside Courtesy of TSA

One passenger was in for a surprise when he tried to board a plane last week at Boston Logan International Airport.

According to a tweet from TSA New England, a man tried to board a plane when it was discovered that the cane he was using had a sword inside it.

The sword-cane was discovered when it went through the X-ray machine, according to The Guardian.

When questioned by Massachusetts State Police, according to the TSA, the man said he had no idea the cane had a blade inside. The TSA told USA Today that the owner of the cane is in his 70s.

Advertisement:

The man agreed to let state police confiscate the cane, and was then cleared to board his flight to New York, the TSA said.

The Guardian reported that items concealing blades or knives in the handle portion are not uncommon finds at TSA checkpoints.

The TSA even produced a video about the problem. It advises that you check any canes bought at a garage sale or thrift shop for hidden blades that may be inside by twisting the handle and pulling upwards to see if anything is attached.