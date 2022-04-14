Local Brockton firefighter, Marine veteran killed in motorcycle crash "He was an incredible person and genuinely loved by everyone lucky enough to have spent time with him.”

A Massachusetts man, who was also a firefighter and Marine veteran, died in a motorcycle crash this week and is being remembered as “an incredible person” and a “loved man” by various organizations.

According to The Enterprise, Matthew Flaherty, a Brockton firefighter, was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash late Monday night on South Main Street in West Bridgewater.

Brockton fire Chief Brian Nardelli expressed condolences for Flaherty’s passing in a a Facebook post on the Brockton Fire and Life Safety page Wednesday. According to Nardelli, Flaherty was a 10-year veteran of the department and a “loved man that touched so many [of] us.”

“It is with a very heavy heart and great sadness I announce the passing of our Brother Mathew Flaherty,” Nardelli wrote. “Please keep Matt’s family and all of our family at the Brockton Fire Department in your prayers. God Bless each and everyone of you.”

The West Bridgewater Police Department echoed Nardelli’s sentiment.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Brockton Firefighter Matt Flaherty,” the department wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. “Matt served his community and this nation selflessly and with the utmost honor. He was an incredible person and genuinely loved by everyone lucky enough to have spent time with him.”

Flaherty was a Marine corporal who deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 for Operation Enduring Freedom, according to a Facebook post from the 1st Battalion 25th Marines Association. After his deployment, Flaherty continued to serve his community as a firefighter and EMT with the Brockton Fire Department.

“Well-known and liked, Matty was quick to make all those around him smile and laugh, especially with his famous facial hair,” retired USMC Sgt. Seamus Kneeland wrote. “He was a loving son, brother, and uncle. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”