Local ‘I just think it’s time’: Edaville Railroad Family Theme Park is up for sale "Our preference would be to see that the park continue on. It needs new energy, new vision." Throughout the entire pandemic the park has not received federal or local relief funds owner Jon Delli Priscoli said. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Edaville Railroad Family Theme Park in Carver is up for sale, according to its current owner Jon Delli Priscoli.

65-year-old Priscoli has been the sole owner since 2001, according to reporting by The Patriot Ledger. The nearly 75-year-old park was founded by Ellis D. Atwood in 1947 when he built a rail bed around his cranberry plantation, making the park one of the first tourist railroads.

Delli Priscoli has invested more than $25 million in the park since its humble beginnings. This expansion has even included an area dubbed Thomas Land featuring Thomas the Tank Engine.

“Our preference would be to see that the park continue on. It needs new energy, new vision,” Delli Priscoli said.

Throughout the entire pandemic the park has not received federal or local relief funds, Delli Priscoli said.

“I can’t sit still. I have to do something,” he said. “I still love the place deeply. I just think it’s time.”

Delli Priscoli said he is planning to reopen the park one last time despite looking for a new owner.